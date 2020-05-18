Impact of IMF facility pushes up external reserves by 2.5%

THERE are indications that Nigeria’s external reserves have further risen to $34.78 billion, according to figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The external reserves rose 2.5 per cent when compared week by week (w/w) to US$35.0 billion as at May 14, 2020, a development that is attributable to the impacts of a new facility inflow to the country.

The data from CBN show that the external reserves increased sharply by $1.36 billion in just 13 days, rising from $33.42 billion as of April 29, 2020, to about $34.78 billion on May 12, 2020, reflecting the impact of Nigeria’s borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Nigerian external reserves had been on a downward slide since last year, after hitting a high of $45.17 billion on June 11, 2019. It should be noted that the reserves lost over $11 billion within a space of 10 months.

The dramatic increase in the external reserves is coming against the backdrop of the recent disbursement of $3.4 billion emergency facility by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the CBN, over a week ago to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF on April 28th approved the sum of $3.4 billion as financial assistance to Nigeria.

Based on the terms of the Rapid Financing Instrument, Nigeria is expected to pay back the loan between 3¼ to 5 years.

This is the first time in recent history that Nigeria is obtaining funding support from the IMF.

Following a lot of debate on the attributes of the $3.4 billion Financial Support, the IMF explained that it has various loan types for member countries depending on the reason for needing finance.

In this case, the loan was issued as an “Emergency Support” under its Rapid Financing Instrument facility that is likened to the operations of a corporative society.

Nigeria being a member country has what they call Special Drawing Rights, which allows the country to draw money in times of need to the maximum of her contribution to the fund.

The Rapid Financing Instrument is an IMF facility that is usually tied to funding arising from commodity price shocks, natural disasters, conflict and post-conflict situations, and emergencies resulting from fragility.

As such, it is rapidly approved. It is also available to member countries who have a major balance of payment problems.

Balance of payment refers to a situation where a country’s dollar inflow (supply)can no longer pay for its dollar outflows (demand). Nigeria’s balance of payment is estimated at $17 billion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story

The Conversations On Agboola Gambari

IF credentials and academic certificates/laurels approximated excellence, by now, applauses to President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the successor to the late Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff should be reaching their crescendo. Rather, the high-caliber diplomat and academic… Read full story

We Are In Support Of Yoruba, Biafra Admission Into UNPO —Middle Belt President

The national president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the admission of the Biafra and the Yoruba nations by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) as its members and the controversies trailing the recognition, especially in the northern… Read full story

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story