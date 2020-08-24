Impact of 6 per cent charge on Stamp Duty

GLOBALLY, stamp duties are a lucrative source of government income, especially in crowded states. In 2019, the Federal Government made about N18bn from stamp duty. This year alone, the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has collected a total of N20 billion in stamp duty from money Deposit Banks (MDBs) between January and June of 2020. As it is, the FG is looking at the direction of land to rake-in more revenue into its coffer.

To explore this issue in greater depth, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed landlords and property agents to charge six per cent stamp duty on all tenancy and lease agreements. The landlords and property agents are to remit such collections to FIRS “so that they do not run foul of the Stamp Duty Act.”

If stamp duty were a human it would have been referred to as octogenarian having been enabled by the Stamp Duty Act (SDA) of 1939. The act has metamorphosed through various stages but lately, the Finance Act 2019 is fresh in our memory. This Act states that the “Federal Inland Revenue Service shall be the only competent authority to impose, charge and collect duties upon instruments specified in the schedule to this Act if such instrument relates to matters executed between a company and an individual, group or body of individuals.’’

It means transactions like tenancy or lease agreement fall under the Ad Valorem category of stamp duty. Other stamp duty types and their rates are: appraisement or valuation of property, five per cent; Certificate of Occupancy and Partnership, N100 flat rate; gift of land, 1.5 per cent; legal mortgage and upstamping: 0.375 per cent; Deed of Conveyance or transfer on sale of property, 1.5 per cent; Memorandum of Understanding, land, sales, joint venture, surrender, subdivision agreements attract 1.5 per cent and sales agreement, 1.5 per cent

What is the effect of this increase in stamp duty? It means that you will be paying more for a roof over your head in the next couple of months. No doubt, the residential and commercial property sectors will be placed under severe strain and the overall transaction volumes will drop.

The effect of covid-19 crisis has added pressure on the government to act but more anxiety is now on the masses that will bear the final brunt. Yes, our tax is very low compared to neighboring countries’; yes, it is another cash cow for a dwindling income from oil but hiking stamp duty to six per cent at this period will deter a lot of investors who want to buy properties. Let’s remember that there are a lot of people who want to go into agriculture who will be deterred by this new increase in the Stamp Duty Act.

Economists evaluate taxes using five common tax policy criteria – growth, stability, simplicity, neutrality and equity. Can we say the six per cent stamp duty increase fulfilled these five criteria? I do hope in the near future, first home buyers do not have to pay for stamp duty on property transactions while also providing a waiver for lower household income, a kind of removing a sliding scale.

Olusanya Anjorin, Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing…