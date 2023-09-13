The family of popular Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has confirmed the rapper’s death.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on Monday at the age of 27.

Since the news of his demise was made public, celebrities, fans, and other Nigerians have continued to react to the shocking news.

Confirming his death late Monday night, the rapper’s family via a statement released on his verified Instagram account disclosed that he is indeed no longer with us.

The family appreciated all the prayers and support they have been receiving and further appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba, PK/A Mohbad (Imole), today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was a light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at peace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..





The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………