Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Obowo Strong Youth, a non-political youth group in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, has endorsed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Barr. Chucks Ogbonna Nwolokoro

The group said its decision followed an assessment of the candidates seeking election to the House of Representatives for the constituency, which comprises Obowo, Ehime Mbano and Ihitte/Uboma local government areas.

They cited Nwolokoro’s character, integrity, experience and capacity for effective representation as key reasons for its endorsement.

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Addressing the gathering, the group’s leader, Comrade Iwe Ajunwa Pauly, thanked Nwolokoro’s delegation for the visit and commended members of the group for their commitment to identifying a candidate they consider qualified to represent Okigwe South at the National Assembly.

He explained that the group had examined the candidates contesting for the federal constituency seat using criteria that included character, integrity, competence, experience and the ability to deliver effective legislative representation.

He maintained that Nwolokoro stood out in the group’s assessment, expressing confidence in his professional background, personal qualities and capacity to represent the interests of the constituency responsibly at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

The youth leader stressed the need for a representative who would listen to constituents, understand the challenges facing their communities, and pursue practical solutions through effective legislation and engagement with relevant government institutions.

He further pledged the group’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation across Obowo LGA ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the group would engage young people, community stakeholders and eligible voters to explain its reasons for supporting Nwolokoro and encourage active participation in the electoral process.

Responding on behalf of the campaign organisation, the Director General of the Divine Transformation Movement (DTM), Chief Nick Osuagwu, thanked Obowo Strong Youth for endorsing Nwolokoro.

He described the decision as an encouraging show of confidence in the candidate and commended the group for its interest in the political future of Okigwe South.

Osuagwu urged the members to sustain their grassroots engagements, reach out to other youth groups and communicate the campaign’s message of competent, accessible and responsible representation to communities across the constituency.

Also speaking, the ADC State Secretary, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwokeke, expressed appreciation to the group for its support.

He encouraged its members to extend their outreach to other youth organisations and influential young people in Obowo and the wider Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

Nwokeke also urged the group to mobilise peacefully and lawfully ahead of the elections, encouraging eligible voters to assess candidates based on their qualifications, character and ability to serve the people effectively.

The event attracted a delegation of Obowo Strong Youth members from different parts of the local government area. The gathering provided an opportunity for the group to announce its position and outline plans to mobilise support for Nwolokoro across Obowo.

The picture shows the endorsement of the ADC Fed. House of Rep. candidate Chief Chucks Ogbonna Nwolokoro by Obowo Strong Youth.