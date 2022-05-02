Imo SWAN raises alarm over the poor condition of football pitch in Dan Anyiam stadium

The Imo State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has raised alarm over the deplorable condition of the Dan Anyiam football pitch in Owerri.

In a communique issued at the end of their emergency meeting held on Monday, at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, and signed by the state chairman of SWAN, Comrade Everest Ezihe, the body regretted that the present condition of the pitch is a disadvantage to the club, and reduces the chances of winning their home matches.

While appealing for immediate rehabilitation of the pitch to reflect the successive works done in other areas of sports, the body observed with dismay that the present state of the field hinders the free movement of the ball during play.

The Sports Writers urged the state Governor, to as a matter of urgency, look into the issue surrounding the state darling Heartland FC of Owerri with a view to resolving it.

The body observed that the club is currently battling to survive relegation to the lower division, adding that concerted effort is needed to avoid this ugly development and avoid staining the record after conscious efforts through the ”3R/Shared Prosperity mantra” to get Imo better.

SWAN observed that Heartland FC camp has also become a subject of ridicule based on the pictures that trended a few days ago online, where players of the team were seen stranded outside the premises of a hotel.





The body regretted that players were denied access into their hotel barely moments after doing the state proud by picking three maximum points on that same day against Plateau United.

SWAN appealed to the government in power, that the camp and logistics of the team be fixed so that the players can be properly managed, their activities and movement are better tracked, and to always be in the right frame of mind to tackle each game as professionals.

They also urged Imo Government to provide an official car to the technical crew as it is not befitting for members of the technical crew to be seen hopping on public transport to attend training and home games.

On coverage of sporting activities, the Sports Writers expressed worry over the way and manner sporting activities in the state are being handled without SWAN.

They noted with dismay the attitude of the Youth and Sports Commissioner, Hon Chike Dan Ogu, towards members of the association in the area of media relationships, and advised him to make the necessary adjustment according to the body in respect to the growth and development of sports in the Eastern Heartland.

The body also frowned at the ill reportage of the event of the state government in the area of Sports, adding that it is the statutory duty of SWAN to report sports around the country.

The association expressed her surprise at the inability of Hon Ogu to convey a chat with the body in the past year to address members on the latest developments regarding facility upgrades and other sporting happenings in the state.

