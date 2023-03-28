By: Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

The speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nduka, has confirmed the death of a lawmaker, Hon.Authur Egwim, who died in Lagos.

Representing Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, Egwim died on Monday after a battle with cancer.

The Speaker, while mourning the lawmaker, said that the parliament was saddened by the demise of Egwim.

In a statement he personally issued on Tuesday in Owerri, he described the deceased lawmaker as one of the best brains in the parliament.

Nduka described Egwim as “a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in the state Assembly.”

The statement added, “with heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, we, the members of Imo State House of Assembly, wish to announce the death of one of our own, a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in IMHA, Rt. Hon Barr Innocent Arthur Egwim, who untill his death represented Ideato State Constituency,, whose sudden death took place on Monday, the 27th March, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains”.

While he noted that the lawmaker’s demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House, the speaker prayed to God to grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said that the burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

The deceased Egwim was first elected into the state House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and was reelected in 2019 on the platform of the Action Alliance.





He contested for the Ideato North/ Ideato South House of Representatives election in 2023 but lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ugochinyere Imo.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE