The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured that the Nigerian Police Force is committed to inter-agency collaboration to uncover those behind the killings of security operatives in Imo State.

Tribune online reports that some members of the Joint Security Task Force, comprising Police Officers, the Military, Civil Defense personnel, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), were on Tuesday killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano, Imo State.

Reacting to the tragic loss on Wednesday, the IGP, through a statement released by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Nigerian Police will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure that those responsible for the killings are apprehended.

According to the statement, the Police are ready to work in synergy with other agencies to ensure justice is served and peace is restored to the community.

The IGP also called on anyone with useful information related to the incident to please report it to the Police in order to aid their investigation.

He, however, extended condolence messages to the friends, families, and relatives of the deceased officers.

The statement partly reads,”The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun has however assured the public that the NPF is fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this heinous act while relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice. He assures that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of our officers and the security of our communities, while earnestly imploring the public to remain calm and vigilant. He further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

“In the same vein, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

“The NPF urges anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through the NPF Social Media handles

@PoliceNG, or through mail at [email protected].”

