IMO Secretary-General, NIMASA DG joins others for WMDPE

THE Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, has called for maritime nations to actualize the adoption of modern technology as a means of attaining cleaner and greener shipping in line with this year’s World Maritime Day commemoration theme.

Dr Jamoh, who stated this while speaking on the sidelines of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) held in Durban, South Africa, from October 12 to 14, 2022, also stated that Nigeria would seek to contribute to the global push towards reducing emissions from shipping activities.

According to him, “The theme of this year’s event ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ as declared by the IMO, calls for the global family of nations to take action on decarbonization of shipping and ports through the use of zero or low carbon technologies, fuels and infrastructure. The ultimate goal for Nigeria is to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe for sustainable development of our local sector”.

As one of the most important maritime events on a global scale, the WMDPE is a definitive stage for the international community to make concrete contribution and progress on collaboration geared at innovative solutions to address mitigation strategies to reduce the maritime transport carbon footprint.

IMO Secretary-General, Mr. Kitack Lim, in his welcome address, highlighted the need for ‘innovation’ and ‘inclusivity’ as shipping voyages to a decarbonized future, in which digitalization and automation will play a key role.

“After a two-year pause in parallel events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an enormous pleasure to be able to welcome you all here to Durban for the 2022 World Maritime Day Parallel Event.

The Parallel Event was instituted to provide an opportunity to take the World Maritime theme ‘on the road’ and it is undoubtedly one of the most important maritime events, worldwide.

“Innovation is fundamental to the maritime industry’s successful energy transition. It requires new technologies, renewable alternative fuels and infrastructure to support low- and zero-carbon shipping, along with new financial solutions to support all those practical aspects,” he added.