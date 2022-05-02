Imo SDP zones governorship seat to Owerri

The Social Democratic Party SDP has zoned the Governorship seat of Imo State to the Owerri zone.

The state chairman of the party, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

He said that the party took the decision to zone the seat to Owerri considering certain factors and prevalent realities on the ground.

According to him, in Imo State, today, the other two zones of Orlu and Okigwe have comfortably taken their own turns and should not be given another opportunity.

He said while Orlu has so far occupied the seat for closed to 20years, Okigwe took 8 years with Owerri taking her own share of only 11months in power.

He said: “it will be wicked to tell Owerri zone not to produce the next Governor of the state”.





Prince Okaforanyanwu said that the party having being established in all the 27 local government areas of Imo State within barely two months he came on board have a lot of credible aspirants that would be flying the party flag in the state.

He said already the party has 9 House of Assembly aspirants, 5 aspirants for Federal House of Representatives and 2 Senatorial aspirants as the case may be.

The chairman said that the party is ready for any election in Imo State, adding that the only way to wrestle power out of PDP and APC is through a change in political methodology.

He said that the party is already taking that into serious consideration galvanizing the nocks and crannies of Imo State to make a positive impression in the forthcoming election in the state.

Okaforanyanwu said that SDP being one of the oldest parties in the country through the able instrumentality of the National leadership under the able hand of Senator Shehu Gabam is poised to change the present political narratives that have bedevilled Nigerian democracy.

