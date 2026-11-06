Imo SAN urges public awareness campaign against child abuse in Imo

A legal luminary and first National Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Stanley Chidozie (SAN), has called for increased public awareness through schools, communities, public institutions, religious organisations and civil society groups to improve the effectiveness of legal remedies against child abuse in Imo State.

The former NBA Chairman of the Owerri Branch also advised relevant government agencies to improve the implementation of child rights legislation, strengthen child protection services and ensure that complaints receive prompt professional attention.

He made the call while delivering a lecture entitled “The Legal Remedies to Child Abuse in Nigeria” at a one-day human capacity-building programme organised by the Stand For Humanity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in Owerri.

He said access to justice should also be improved through appropriate legal services and affordable legal representation. He added that child-sensitive procedures should be adopted and that law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the judiciary must work together to ensure that cases are handled efficiently and fairly.

Dwelling extensively on Section 277 of the Child Rights Act, 2003, and the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015, Chidozie outlined the legal framework for child protection in Nigeria.

He identified the legal remedies available to victims as criminal investigation and prosecution, enforcement of fundamental rights, claims for damages, and changes to custody and care arrangements.

He also listed the challenges affecting the enforcement of legal remedies to include inadequate public awareness, poverty, financial constraints, traditional and social barriers, difficulties in obtaining evidence, and delays in the administration of justice.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Stand For Humanity Foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma, disclosed that the NGO, which was established on December 13, 2024, and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), had secured over 200 cases involving child abuse affecting both girls and boys.

Operating under the motto, “Humanity First, Humanity ALWAYS”, Okeoma, a media expert, said the foundation had established branch offices in several local government areas of Imo State.

He said the foundation was collaborating with several institutions, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and health institutions, to provide succour, justice and relief to oppressed, needy and vulnerable members of society.

The photograph shows the legal luminary, Stanley Chidozie (SAN), alongside the foundation’s Founder and CEO, Chidiebube Okeoma, and other members and participants at the programme.