Imo: Reps seek FG’s intervention over devastating erosion in Ideato federal constituency

The House of Representatives on Thursday declared Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo state as an erosion and road disaster zone, calling for urgent intervention from Federal Government and relevant agencies intervention to save Ideato from total collapse.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who solicited for the House intervention.

Leading the debate, Rep. Ugochinyere noted that Section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stated that the primary purpose of Government is to protect the lives and properties of the Citizens.

He also noted the devastating impact of the gully erosion and road disaster in Ideato Federal Constituency, affecting over thirty-two communities including Umueshi, Amanator, Urualla, Isiekenesi, Isiokpo, Umuaghobe,Ozuomee, Obodoukwu, Arondizuogu, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuobom and surrounding areas.

He expressed concerns that these Communities in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency are currently facing gully erosion and road infrastructure collapse , threatening their lives and access to essential services like healthcare, education, trade and road infrastructures.

Rep. Ugochinyere said: “The House is alarmed that the gully erosion and road infrastructure collapse has worsened, destroying homes, farmlands, causing total road collapse, in Umueshi-Amanator-Isiekenesi road, particularly the Urualla gigantic erosion sites 1, 2, and 3, which is currently threatening to sink the heart of Urualla and Afor Urualla, Umueshi, Amanator, Isiekenesi, Isiokpo, Umuaghobe, Ozuomee, Obodoukwu, Arondizuogu, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku communities and Umuobom Bridge; Recalls that Ideato land is home to influential national figures and patriots like Mbaonu Ojike, K.O. Mbadiwe, Elochukwu Njaka,Collins Obi, Ferdinand Anaghara, and Maduakor, hence the need for urgent intervention to preserve their ancestral heritage.

“The House commends the Federal Government’s previous intervention at the Umuchima gully erosion site, which has been taken over by the Imo State Government.

“The House is aware that the erosion has destroyed lives and properties and if nothing is done urgently to curb the menace more lives and properties will be lost,” he stressed.

Adopting the motion unanimously, the House therefore urged Federal Government to declare Ideato Federal Constituency an erosion and road disaster zone, and take drastic steps to curtail gully erosion and road collapse in the communities in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministries of Works, Environment, Ecological Fund Office, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to embark on immediate intervention, rehabilitate, reconstruct and remedial works on the Umueshi Amanator- Isiekenesi gully erosion and collapsed Road, Urualla gigantic gully erosion sites 1, 2, and 3, Afor Urualla communities, Isiokpo gully erosion, Umuaghobe , Umumaisiaku, Akpulu, Akokwa, Obodoukwu and Arondizuogu gully erosion and collapsed road, and the sinking Bridge in umuobom.

The lawmakers further urged Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and to provide relief materials for the displaced victims of the gully erosion in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, Imo State.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Works, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Environment Ecological Fund, South-East Development Commission (SEDC) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure compliance and report within four weeks for further legislative action.