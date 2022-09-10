Imo ready for President Buhari’s visit — Commissioner

The Imo State Government said that preparations are in top gear to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari for his official visit to the state for the commissioning of three projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Briefing journalists in Owerri on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, said that President Buhari was visiting the state for the second time to commission projects.

He identified the projects which have gulped billions of naira to include phase one 35km Owerri/Okigwe road, the 48km Owerri/Orlu road; and the rebuilt ultra-modern Imo State House of Assembly complex.

He said that the two roads have been completely transformed and could stand for any international competition in the world and survive.

The commissioner said that the road projects were initiated and completed within two years with the right technology.

He blamed previous administrations in the state for their failure to tackle the road despite the huge amount of money budgeted.

Stressing the importance of the road, the commissioner pointed out that the roads would enhance the economic base of the state as artisans, traders, farmers, as well as travellers, would be able to carry out their day-to-day business without any hassles.

Emelumba said that by the completion of the roads, travellers and other users would spend a few minutes before getting to their destinations, unlike in the past.

