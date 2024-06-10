Imo Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Oluchi Nzemechi, for stabbing her partner, Kelechi Nzemechi, to death over a dispute about proceeds from alleged internet fraud.

The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that her partner had refused to give her a share of the 250 million Rupiah they had fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia.

The police found a note at the scene, written by the suspect, threatening to harm the victim’s family.

The suspect has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child with him.

The police are working to recover the stolen funds and will charge the suspect to court.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that her lover lured her into internet fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’. That on 02/06/2024, she had a heated argument with him for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 Million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia, during which she used a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the upper part of his body.”

“The suspect further revealed that in a bid to cover up her criminal acts, she swiftly wrote on a piece of paper; ‘you think you can eat my money and go free, I am baba for the boys, I am coming for your wife and your child including your family’ and placed it on the lifeless body of the victim and ran away from the house. She also stated that she has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child for him.

“Effort is intensified to recover the alleged 250 million Indonesia Rupiah for a possible return to the owner. The suspect is currently undergoing an investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will certainly be arraigned in court,” Police said.

