The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has set up a high-power investigative team to track down killers of a traditional ruler and a titled Chief that were killed in Imo State on Monday.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Tuesday, through the Police Command Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the CP condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital after been shot severally in his house by gunmen.

The CP said that the setting up investigative team will ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law

The incident occurred Monday during the sit-at-home being observed by Resident of Imo State.