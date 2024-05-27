The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the rank demotion of one of its officers caught extorting money from motorists along the Owerri-Onitsha express road.

The officer, identified as Inspector Isong Osudueh, was captured in a viral video collecting money from drivers on the busy road and, in some cases, handing them change.

The officer’s extortion video, attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), has continued to generate criticism from social media users, with many condemning the act in its entirety.

Reacting to the development on Monday, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, described the act as shameful and unprofessional.

In a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, CP Danjuma stated that the demotion became important to maintain his officers’ highest professionalism.

The statement also revealed that the supervisory officer in charge of monitoring the activities of the erring officer was issued an official query for lack of supervision.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, however, enjoined the state’s residents not to relent in their efforts to continuously support the police and other security agencies with timely information.

The statement partly reads, “The disciplinary actions taken against the erring officer underscore the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity among its personnel while effectively discharging its lawful duties and entrenching public trust and confidence.

“While strongly condemning the embarrassing act, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, reiterates that the Command under his watch will not condone any act of extortion or misconduct by its personnel and warns that any supervisory officer who fails to carry out his oversight duties will be severely sanctioned.”