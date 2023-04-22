The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Almed Barde, has taken swift action following the release of a viral video depicting officers assaulting two suspects with a cutlass.

The Commissioner has ordered an immediate Orderly Room Trial for the erring officers.

In a statement issued by the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, it was disclosed that the officers involved were identified to be a detachment of one of the Command’s Tactical teams comprising six (6) Police Officers led by Inspector Sunday Amadi.

The Command PPRO expressed his regrets over the officers’ actions, noting that they had used a weapon that was not one of the police’s accoutrements in trying to apprehend the suspects.

He revealed that the officers have defaulted for discreditable/unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, incivility to, and assaulting the duo suspects identified as Ikechukwu Ajiegbu and Ugochukwu Ajiegbu.

ASP Henry Okoye explained that the suspects were allegedly found in an identified hard drug black spot situated at Uretta, Owerri, unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and ‘Crystal Meth’ hard drug, also known as methamphetamine aka ‘Mpuru Mmiri’.

The statement reads: “CP Barde has ordered that prompt Orderly Room Trial should commence against the erring officers, and that necessary disciplinary actions be taken if found guilty.”

The PPRO further advised the public to remain calm as further developments on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions would be communicated.

He revealed that the Command had already marshalled out their Tactical and Operational squad to dominate the entire security space of the state with the sole aim of arresting the perpetrators of that dastardly act and bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

In his concluding remarks, PPRO Okoye enjoined well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism. He emphasized that security is everybody’s business.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…