Imo Police command gets new Public Relations Officer

A new Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the person of SP Bala Elkana, has been posted to the Imo State Police Command, Owerri.

His posting followed the transfer of the former PPRO, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, to Ondo Police Command

Receiving the new PPRO at the Command headquarters, Owerri on Tuesday, the outgoing PPRO Ikeokwu said that SP Bala Elkana would take over from him, just as he announced his redeployment to Ondo State Police Command.

SP Bala Elkana was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 2003. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB), master’s degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution (MSC), Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) among other academic qualifications.

He attended several courses among which are Leadership Training, Detective Course, Community Policing, Trainee Course, Combat Operation Course, Emergency Management Course, Police Relations Course. He is a member of the National Institute of Public Relations and also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, A Fellow and ICON of the Corporate Institute of Administration.

He has served the force in different capacities notably: – Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger, Akwa Ibom and Lagos State Police Commands.

He has also received so many awards among which are, Best PRO in Nigeria 2020, Best PRO in Africa and Best PRO in Central and West Africa by Security Watch Africa.

The outgoing PPRO thanked everyone for the rear opportunity of working with them, adding that working with people had not only been a good experience but also a very rewarding one too.

He urged the people to extend all cooperation and support to the new PPRO.

