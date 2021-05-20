Imo Police clear air on officer killed by stray bullet

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that the police officer, Sergeant Loveday Obilonu, who was killed on Tuesday night in Owerri by a stray bullet was a serving police officer.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP, Bala Elkana, said that the deceased was a serving police officer attached to the Operations Department, Imo State Command, deployed to protect citizens from criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

The PPRO said that Late Sargent Obilonu with a Force Number 447160 was enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 2007.

According to him the incident, according to the investigation, “happened on 19, May 2021, at about 0745hrs at Ukwu Uratta road, Owerri where some hoodlums dressed in military uniform identified him as a police officer and opened fire on him.”

The Command spokesman said that the Command was on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime in other to bring them to justice.

He said that the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased sergeant, who paid the supreme price in the cause of serving the nation.

The CP assured the family that the perpetrators would not escape the weight of the law.

In a related development, another man was equally discovered to have been killed by a stray bullet on the same day of the shooting of the slain officer, at Douglas road.

The man met his untimely death when he was driving home in his vehicle and a stray bullet hit him and he died immediately.

