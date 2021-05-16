Imo Police arrest suspected bandit

A suspected bandit identified as Michael Osundu has been arrested by the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police.

His arrest, the command said, was in line with the mandate and directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, to restore peace and tranquillity in Imo state.

The command also attributed the arrest to the determination and adoption of robust crime prevention and detection strategy of the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro.

In a statement signed on Sunday in Owerri by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the CP said that operatives of the command, while on surveillance and building patrol, arrested the suspect in Owerri who claimed to be based in London, United Kingdom.

The CP said that the suspect was arrested in connection with criminal activities in the state, and he was reasonably suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police headquarters on April 5 this year.

Upon interrogation according to the CP, the suspect claimed to be a Police Spy trained at the Police Training School, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has ordered full-scale investigation into the matter, with a view of discovering the suspect’s level of culpability and possibly of arresting other suspects.

He further urged those who participated in the April attack as well as the escaped inmates and suspects to turn themselves in, or else would be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

The police boss added that one English-made pump-action rifle and 26 live cartridges, a pair of Police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), hidden in his tinted Toyota Escalade vehicle were recovered.

Yaro, therefore, charged members of the public to partner with the command by volunteering credible information to the Police, which may lead to the arrest of the criminal elements in and around the state.

