Imo: Police arrest 26-year-old for pushing 17-year-old girl from two storey building

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, for allegedly pushing a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, from a two-storey building along Mbonu Ojike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri, Imo State.

The 17-year-old victim is reportedly the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been disclosed.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Command, DSP Okoye Henry, said the incident reportedly occurred on November 1, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m., following an alleged altercation between the suspect and the victim.

He said the victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention and remains in critical condition.

According to him, following the incident, an angry mob mobilised and attempted to lynch the suspect.

Okoye said the prompt intervention of police operatives led to the successful rescue of the suspect, who was subsequently taken into police custody.

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He added that the suspect was undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and facilitate necessary legal action.

The command urged members of the public, particularly social media users, to refrain from spreading unverified information about the incident. It also advised the public to exercise restraint and rely on official sources for accurate updates.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, assured members of the public that the incident was being thoroughly investigated and that all necessary steps would be taken to establish the facts and ensure that justice was served in accordance with the law.

He also appealed to members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and allow the police to carry out their duties professionally.