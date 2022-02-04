Imo Police arrest 105 kidnappers, 45 terrorists in one year ― Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Rabiu Hussaini has disclosed that the command has arrested 105 kidnappers/armed robbers and 45 terrorists between January 2021 and January 2022.

He disclosed that the command has also recovered 27 vehicles of different makes as well as an assorted calibre of arms and ammunition.

CP Rabiu said this Friday when he received the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma on his official working visit to the State Police Command, Owerri.

He recalled that he assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police of Imo Command faced with a lot of security challenges.

Among the security challenges faced on the assumption of office includes amongst others, the activities of organized local terrorist groups christened “Eastern Security Network (ESN),” its Militia Wing, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor for the wonderful advice and logistics support that had assisted the command tremendously in launching vigorous and aggressive attacks on terror groups and the decimation of their camps in the state, resulting in the relative peace and tranquillity the state is enjoying today.

The CP expressed joy that the general security situation in the state has improved considerably adding that to sustain it, a lot of strategies have been emplaced by the command.

Describing the Governor’s visit to the command as a morale booster to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and to all the officers and men of the Command.

The CP said that presently the command is collaborating with the Traditional Rulers, Town Union President Generals, Stakeholders, Youth Leaders, Religious Leaders and Hunters Association with emphasis on Community Policing which has assisted greatly in combating violent crimes.

He declared that the command’s Anti kidnapping units lack the modern equipment used in fighting crimes, like serviceable vehicles, modern tracking devices, drones and other vital security apparatus which would have helped them to recorded laudable achievements.

While attributing the achievements of the command to the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator’s purposeful leadership qualities, concern for the welfare of the officers and men, vision, he said that his exceptional support has contributed and aided the command immensely in policing the state.

He said that the road is in a very deplorable condition and worse during the rainy season adding that the command lacks modern barracks accommodation

The Police boss said that majority of the officers and men serving in the command lives outside the barracks adding that the existing barracks were built in the colonial era hence and they are dilapidated, while some are obsolete due to large threatening cracks.

Finally, the barracks lacks consumable water.

Rabiu expressed his profound gratitude to Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc+, NPM, fdc for his constant directives and unrelenting logistic support that gave the officers and men the courage and zeal in the fight against terror in the State.

While thanking the Governor for his laudable visit assured him of the commitments of the officers and men of the Command in ridding the state of crime and criminality.

