Imo PDP kicks against suspension of Imo lawmakers

The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has condemned the suspension of some members of the State House of Assembly, describing it as undemocratic.

In a statement issued through the Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, the PDP said it found the action absolutely unacceptable while urging those responsible for the ill-advised suspension to rescind the decision and recall the lawmakers without any delay.

According to him, the party recognised that the suspended lawmakers are elected representatives of the Imo people.

They noted that to a very large extent “the lawmakers are answerable to the people, whose mandates they are exercising, and should seamlessly be exercising.”

The party said that it was quite aware that the rules and regulations of the House do not envision the witch-hunt of the lawmakers by their equals that are privileged to be organizing the running and working of the House as is the case in the 9th Assembly.

“PDP considers it as not cogent enough the reasons floated by the leadership of the House for the act of suspension of elected lawmakers,” it stated.

While describing such action as too vindictive, highhanded, dehumanizing and provocative, the party said that the legislature “is an arm of government and not a department of the executive arm of government.”

According to the party, “the system in Imo State where the executive arm arrogates so much power and authority over the legislature is undemocratic and must be jettisoned, to allow democracy to blossom and flourish in the state.”

It assured that PDP would further study the circumstances that led to the show of shame in the Imo Assembly.

“We keenly observe how the powers that be in the House are going to handle and manage the latest slap on democracy,” it stated.

The party warned the executive arm of government to desist from its meddlesomeness in the affairs of the legislative arm, adding that the warning was coming because of their privileged information that the leadership of the House is composed by rubber stamp stooges of the executive in the state.

The PDP frowned at the prevarications of Governor Hope Uzodinma, “who pontificates on the need for a peaceful atmosphere in the state, but directly and indirectly, continually sponsors acts that are capable of breaching the peace of the state and the people.”

It asked the governor to leave Imo State House of Assembly alone to make useful laws for Imo people, adding that witch-hunting and hounding elected lawmakers, particularly those of the opposition PDP, is not in tandem with the governor’s much talk about restoring peace in the state.

The party called for genuine efforts to keep Imo State peaceful.

