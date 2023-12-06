The Legal Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Barr Kissinger Ikoku, has insisted that Engr. Charles Ugwu firmly remains the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

He described it as an unfounded attempt by certain party officials to remove Ugwuh from his role

Recall that controversy erupted recently when Ugwuh was purportedly ousted for “gross misconduct,” as indicated in a document signed by Mr Njaka Duruiheoma, the Assistant State Secretary (Orlu Zone) of the PDP.

The Legal Adviser dismissed the claims, emphasizing Ugwuh’s continued status as the State Chairman, supported by the majority of members in the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (SEC).

In a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, Barr. Ikoku admonished the party members to remain steadfast and committed despite the turbulence caused by the actions of a few individuals aiming to destabilize the party in Imo State.

He assured that the state leadership would address the perceived acts of indiscipline by the erring officers in due course.

The legal adviser underscored that the party would not be swayed by the activities of a handful of misguided individuals.

He cited the Constitution of the PDP, 2017, as amended, which outlines procedures for the discipline and removal of elected officers at any level.

Ikoku asserted that the Constitution does not grant the authority for a select few to gather and draft a document claiming to be a “resolution” for a vote of no confidence or suspension of an elected official, especially a State Chairman validly elected by a State Congress, the highest organ of the party at the state level.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” Ikoku pointed out, “Article 47 (3) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as amended, empowers only the State Congress to take a ‘Vote of Confidence’ for the removal of a State Officer of the party.”

He expressed dismay at the apparent lack of understanding among party officers at the state and local government area levels while emphasising the need for adherence to the constitutional provisions.

He said, “The statement conveyed a strong stance against what is perceived as an unlawful attempt to undermine the democratic processes within the PDP structure.”

