IMO: Oyetola flags-off Nigeria’s election campaign

IN a major diplomatic move on the sidelines of the 110th Session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110), Nigeria officially flagged off its campaign for election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 biennium.

The high-profile campaign flag-off, led by Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, took place at the IMO Headquarters in London.

In his keynote address, Oyetola extended warm regards from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and emphasised Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to the IMO’s mandate.

“Today, we formally declare Nigeria’s candidacy for re-election to the IMO Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 biennium,” he announced. “As a responsible maritime nation strategically located on the Gulf of Guinea — one of the most commercially significant and security-sensitive shipping routes in the world — Nigeria remains resolute in supporting the IMO’s mandate to promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping.”

Oyetola spotlighted Nigeria’s acclaimed Deep Blue Project as a model of maritime security innovation. Coordinated by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the multi-layered initiative integrates air, land, and sea assets to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain. The implementation of the Deep Blue Project, Minister Oyetola noted, has resulted in zero piracy incidents in Nigeria’s territorial waters over the past three years, a milestone that has drawn global commendation, including from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

“We are investing in maritime education and capacity development, with the potential to contribute over two million skilled seafarers to the global labour pool in the coming decade,” he said.

“A vote for Nigeria is a vote for representation, collaboration, and balanced decision-making in global maritime governance,” he stated. “We stand ready to work with all Member States to build a safer, greener, and more inclusive maritime future.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed Nigeria’s enduring role in the international maritime community.

“Nigeria is proud to be a committed and reliable global partner in advancing maritime security, promoting environmental responsibility, and ensuring fair and equitable participation in the governance of international shipping,” he said.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including the Secretary-General of the IMO, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, as well as Permanent Representatives, Alternate Permanent Representatives, diplomats, and maritime delegates from over 170 IMO Member States.

All 176 member states are expected to vote at the elections scheduled for November/December 2025