Imo mourns victims of 2019 raid on Kanu’s home

Imo residents, on Tuesday, joined other South Eastern States to mourn the 2019 victims of South-East extraction who lost their lives through police and military brutality at the ancestral home of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

In Owerri the state capital, the residents abandoned their daily business activities and stayed indoors, just as markets, banks, schools, artisans, shops, Okada riders, as well as the hospitality industry all went on holiday.

Roads and streets apart from some streets that have been converted to football playing grounds by youth, were empty of vehicles, thereby forcing commuters to trek to their various destinations,

The picture was the same in Orlu, Okigwe, Oguta, and other parts of the state, where movements and commercial activities came to a halt.

Motor parks in the various towns and council areas were empty of vehicles and this opened the gate for some Okada riders who courageously plied the roads to hike their fares for passengers.

There was still no movement of people at the time of filing this report, except few people who were seen at the corridors of their residential houses.

Meanwhile, three persons were reported to have been shot dead at Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a video clip being circulated on social media, the body of three lifeless persons believed to have been killed by security personnel was seen on the ground.

When contacted the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSC Michael Abatham for confirmation of the report, he would find out and get back, but he was yet to do so, as at the time of filing this report.

