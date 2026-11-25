The Imo State Labour Party governorship aspirant for the 2027 election, Hon. Ifeanyi Thaddaus Ezeagu, has described late veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, as a national treasure whose contributions to the entertainment industry and African cultural heritage would remain unforgettable.

In a condolence statement, Ezeagu expressed sadness over Edochie’s death, describing him as an icon of excellence, discipline, wisdom and cultural identity.

He said Edochie was not just an outstanding actor but also a cultural ambassador who used his talent to promote Igbo traditions, African values and Nigerian heritage internationally.

“Through his exceptional talent, commanding presence and memorable performances, he helped shape the Nigerian movie industry and projected the richness of Igbo culture, African values and traditions to the world,” he said.

The governorship aspirant noted that Edochie’s legendary roles, distinctive expressions and words of wisdom earned him admiration across Nigeria and beyond.

He further described the deceased as a father figure and an inspiration to younger generations, adding that his influence extended beyond the entertainment industry.

“Although his departure leaves a painful vacuum, his remarkable legacy will continue to speak for him. His contributions to the arts and his impact on countless lives will forever remain part of our national history,” Ezeagu said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Nigerian entertainment industry, the government and people of Anambra State, and Nigerians over the loss.

Ezeagu prayed that God would grant the family the strength to bear the loss and give the late actor eternal rest.

He said Edochie’s name and contributions would remain indelible in Nigeria’s cultural and entertainment history.