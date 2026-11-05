Imo kidnapping suspects beg Court for forgiveness over abduction of 20 NYSC members

Two persons standing trial over the Independence Day kidnapping of 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Imo State have pleaded with the court for forgiveness.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, the defendants, Usman Aliyu and Babangida Aliyu, told the High Court of Imo State that they had indeed made the statements and audio-visual confessions tendered before the court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Under cross-examination, the first and second defendants admitted making the audio-visual confessional statements and thumb-printing the written statements in the presence of their counsel. The materials were subsequently tendered in court by the DSS.

The defendants had earlier, in their evidence-in-chief, pleaded with the court to forgive them and set them free in the case involving conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of firearms.

Usman Aliyu and Babangida Aliyu opened their defence by testifying for themselves, admitting that they voluntarily made the audio-visual and written statements tendered by the DSS and admitted by the court.

The defendants said they made the statements voluntarily and without coercion.

Similarly, the trial of two other defendants accused of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms continued, with a prosecution witness identifying both men as the persons who kidnapped him for ransom in the state on October 4, 2026.

During the trial, the witness told the court that the defendants were the persons who abducted him and demanded ransom for his release.

At the conclusion of Thursday’s proceedings, the trial judge, Justice Emeka Orafu, adjourned both matters to November 6 for continuation.

The court said the defendants would continue their defence, while the prosecution would proceed with presenting its witnesses.