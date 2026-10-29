Imo guber: Rainbow Coalition-PDP alliance only way to sack APC — Anyanwu

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has described the political alignment between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Rainbow Coalition as the only way to sack the 3R administration in the 2027 Imo election.

In a statement in Owerri on Thursday, Sen. Anyanwu, through his Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, described those jittery of the Rainbow Coalition as election riggers whose only source of rigging has been blocked.

He, however, called on them to cover their faces in shame for disappointing Imo people.

He said: “APC in Imo State and its leaders are afraid of PDP and the Rainbow Coalition”.

According to him, their statement during the unveiling of the Door-to-Door initiative on Tuesday, in Owerri, that the Rainbow Coalition has no basis in the state is a testament that the party and its drivers are frustrated and confused.

He said: ” Imo people are aware that APC leaders in the state have been rejected and jilted. The party is currently seen as an “ebola” disease that has no cure even after being quarantined”.

Anyanwu declared that as a ruling party in Imo State, people had expected the administration in the state to fix all bad rural roads, equip our hospitals with modern technology, improve the economy, raise the standard of education, dialogue with IMSU Lecturers that are on strike since three months, and provide social amenities.

He regretted that none of these had been provided by the current government, insisting that the party has failed woefully with no hope of bouncing back.

While describing it as embarrassing that the administration instead of Imo people for failing abysmally, they are making empty promises and creating unnecessary hunger.

He said: ” The question is, has the 3R government forgotten so soon that the bogus promises made to Imo people during the 2023 election are yet to fulfilled?”

Anyanwu therefore reminded the chief drivers of the 3R administration that Imo people are not fools and cannot allow them to deceive the masses again, and advised the APC government in the state to accept the fact that Imo people have chosen PDP and the Rainbow Coalition as an alternative route for survival.