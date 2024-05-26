The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter has rejected the May 25th Imo State governorship election tribunal ruling held in Abuja which dismissed the party’s petition and affirmed the election of governor Hope Uzodimma of APC

At a press conference held Saturday at the party secretariat Owerri, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Chidi Dike, pointed out that the ruling did not reflect the facts presented before the tribunal by their legal representatives.

Dike declared that the party and her members were not happy with the judgement and would immediately appeal the ruling at the Appeal Court where, according to them, the judgement would be corrected for the interest of justice and the people of Imo State.

He insisted that PDP and the Governorship candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Sen.Samuel Anyanwu, won the election for which facts were presented before the tribunal.

The chairman maintained that while the party rejected the tribunal ruling, it does not take away or violate their confidence in the judiciary and its ability to correct the lopsided view of the judges who sat in Abuja for the matter

He said: “We state in unmistakable terms that the population of Imo electorate rejected the candidate of APC and placed their confidence in the PDP following abysmal performance of APC in the state”.

The chairman said that Imo people had, before the election, expressed their loss of confidence in the APC governor and yearned for a change for which they trooped out en-mass during the November election to elucidate it but regretted that their efforts were thwarted by both INEC and her officials.

He said: “PDP is a constitutional party and we have unflinching confidence in the constitution of Nigeria and its interpreters in the high echelon of the judiciary”

On the purported Local Government Arears election announced by APC government for September, Hon.Dike declared that PDP will not participate in the election while calling on the outgoing government to jettison the purported election.

Also speaking, the State publicity secretary of the party, Hon. Carl Ugochukwu Nwokoma, said that PDP going to appeal against the tribunal ruling is sacrosanct.

He described the recent judgement as a panel-beated one targeted to give undeserved victory to APC

On the APC planned purported council election, Nwokoma affirmed the stand of the party not to take part in the election.

He said: “because APC is in a hurry to conduct the election because they know that they are going out.”

The picture showing the PDP State Chairman Hon. Chidi Dike sitting in the middle, flanked by his right hand by the State Publicity Secretary Hon Carl Ugochukwu Nwokoma and the State Party secretary at his left-hand side during the press conference on Saturday in Owerri.