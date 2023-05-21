The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State Chapter has raised alarm over alleged plots by Governor Hope Uzodimma to manipulate the November 11th Governorship election through massive voter identity theft, criminal harvest of PVCs and compromise of BVAS.

In a statement issued on Sunday through the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, accused the Governor of an attempt to derail the forthcoming election in the state in order to perpetuate himself in power.

He said: “Two days ago, Imo people woke up to hear that Sen. Uzodimma had dispatched appointees and agents of his government to all the polling units in the state to commence the illegal harvest of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of illegal Imo voters”

According to the PDP, the whole plot is geared towards hoodwinking Imo people into releasing their PVCs, but Governor Uzodimma’s led the Regime to issue what they termed “Imo State Social Benefit Number” to the people.

He described the issuance of the Social Benefit Number as what would give people a better life and save them from poverty and disease as a deceit.

He said: “with this barefaced, many people in Imo have now surrendered their PVCs and become victims of voter identity theft designed for the cloning of PVCs and front-loading of the BVAS ahead of the forthcoming Governorship election in the state. ”

The party declared that apart from taking hold of their voter identification number (VIN), Imo people are further beguiled to submit their bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number ( NIN) to the agent of tye regime.

He said: “Governor Uzodimma can track the location of anyone in Imo State for arrest, harrasment, intimidation and possible elimination. Again monies in their bank account have become completely unsafe”

The party called on the Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Security Service DSS to investegate the activities of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

They also demanded for immediate arrest and prosecution of his appointees and agents who were involved in the massive harvest of PVCs and voter identity theft and plot to compromise tye BVAS.

Opurozor, however, used the conference to appeal to Imo people to keep faith with PDP and Continue to support the party Governorship candidate Sen. Samuel Anyanwu.





He said that Anyanwu has the character and proven track record to delivered good governance and clear roadmap to liberate the state from the maelstrom of squalor, miasm, misery amongst others.

The party regretted the Federal Government’s silence over Gov. Uzodimma’s continued use of Imo State as a guinea pig for all anti-democratic and fascist experimentation.