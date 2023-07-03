The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has strongly condemned the imposition of a N54 million levy by the Imo State government on opposition governorship candidates participating in the November gubernatorial election.

CUPP described this action as wicked and deliberate, aiming to sabotage the campaign activities of opposition candidates. The coalition vowed to resist this imposition with all its might.

CUPP presented a document to journalists revealing that the Imo State government required opposition candidates to pay a sum of N54 million to participate in the upcoming governorship campaigns.

In a press release signed by CUPP’s National Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the coalition expressed shock and described the action as preposterous and anti-democratic. They accused the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, of engaging in a despicable venture to pre-rig the election by imposing unwarranted levies on other candidates.

According to CUPP, the state government’s move is a deliberate scheme to frustrate the campaign activities of opposition candidates in an election where Governor Uzodinma is already aware of his poor performance in office and the serious challenge of insecurity.

The coalition vehemently condemned this evil scheme and stated that even the payment of the N54 million did not guarantee permission to secure campaign premises, erect campaign billboards, or paste campaign posters—it all remained at the discretion of the state government.

CUPP called on all opposition parties and candidates to unite against the anti-democratic forces in Imo State. They vowed to organize a massive protest in Owerri, the state capital, which would be the biggest in the political history of the South East, should the government refuse to reverse this obnoxious policy.

The coalition also urged the international community to impose visa bans on Governor Uzodinma if he failed to reverse the policy. CUPP promised to escalate its official protests to relevant embassies and international organizations within the next week if the governor insisted on proceeding with the levy.

“We call on all opposition candidates to remain steadfast, focused and united in fighting this cause until victory is achieved. Imo people cannot be cheated more than once. They are too politically sophisticated for that,” declared CUPP.

