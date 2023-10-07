Ahead of the forthcoming November 11 Governorship election in Imo State, no fewer than 4,385 members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to assist in realizing the ambition of the party’s governorship candidate at the poll.

The former LP members made their decisions known in an event which took place at the PDP state headquarters, along Okigwe road, Owerri.

Recall that the Labour Party has been in serious crises including litigations since its Governorship primary election was conducted in the state.

Leading the defectors into PDP, the former state Coordinator and former Women Leader of LP, Owerri zone, Lady Nkechi Manus Ogu, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for coming out of stress after all her contributions in the former party.

She assured that they will do everything possible to deliver the PDP candidates in the November 11 election.

Lady Ogu maintained that their members across the 27 LGAs and 305 wards decided to dump the Labour Party when it became obvious to them that what the party presented to them as candidate does not possess the needed capacity to govern Imo State.

She expressed anger at how new entrants succeeded in destroying the sanctity of Labour Party in the state, and vowed to mobilize their people in the 305 wards to rally round the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri to win the poll.

Receiving the defectors into PDP, state Chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo commended them for taking the bold step when it became convincing that Imo must be secured from collapse.

Nze Biaduo assured them that the party would accord them all necessary privileges enjoyed by every PDP member in the state, and charged them to go into the villages and mobilize Imo people to bring back security, rule of law, peace and unity.

The Governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Sen.Samuel Anyanwu, while addressing the new entrants, eulogized them for the boldness to be part of the success story of the state, and promised to carry everyone along.

He frowned at the present condition of the state where everything that was functional during previous PDP administrations have totally collapsed woefully, and accused the APC government of working to destabilize the state.

He said, “Imo people should begin to ask questions over the whereabouts of the LGA monthly allocation. The era of supporting failure in the state has ended. Currently in Imo state, over 4000 workers are out of job because the government of Hope Uzodinma has tagged them “Ghost” workers for no reason.”

Anyanwu said that he trained over 100 people in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru, adding that his administration paid Bursary allowances to over 120 Ikeduru Law students at the Law school.

He said: “under my government if elected next governor of Imo State, health centers that are in sorry state will be revived, the free education in Imo tertiary institutions which Gov Uzodinma abandoned will be activated, rural roads that are presently death traps will be rescued. Our government will realize all these projects without borrowing.”

He said that Imo pensioners will not beg to receive what they suffered for under his government, if elected governor, while assuring to create a conducive environment where motorcycle, Keke and taxi drivers will be safe to operate.

He said: “Our government will assist churches with subvention to manage mission schools. The PDP government will build three satellite Government Houses in Orlu, Owerri, and Okigwe zones respectively to enable the people to have unhindered access to interact with their Governor.”

Anyanwu said that his government shall encourage what he described as, “Citizens Participation in Governance (CPG)”, which according to him would allow the people to interact with their Governor, adding that under his leadership, the people of the state will be happy again.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE