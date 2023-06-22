Imo State Government has announced measures to reposition medical tourism through Public Private Partnership (PPP) as well as eliminate quackery in its health sector.

This he said is to accelerate the provision of qualitative healthcare delivery services for the people

The Commissioner for health, Dr. Success Prosper Ohayagha disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday led by the Special Adviser (Networking) Chantel Adanna Chinyere Onwuzuruike.

He said that government’s zero tolerance to quackery in all life saving institutions in the state had necessitated regular facility inspection to these establishments by government officials to ensure that they engage professionals, operate with government’s approved license with accreditation and are in a conducive environment to serve the people. The Commissioner warned that institutions found guilty of quackery would be closed and the proprietor arrested, prosecuted in accordance with the provision of the law. Dr. Prosper Ohayagha who is a specialist in reproductive health and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant said that while Health Insurance Scheme is being pursued with greater vigour, all private health establishment are now being monitored to ensure that they do not deviate from governments’ guidelines, rules and regulations for operation. He said: “we apply due intelligence and we work in synergy with the Nigerian Medical Association and we appreciate the support and cooperation of some international agencies such as the UNICEF”. He said that patient medicine dealers and Traditional medicine practitioners who live up to expectations would continue to be appreciated by the Government while those who perform below expectations will continue to face sanctions. He disclosed that a number of the 305 health care centres in the local government areas had being renovated just as those abandoned previous administration are now being revived. The Commissioner who reiterated government’s efforts to realise sustainable development goals said that the health at your door policy has acquired fresh impetus and would be taken to all the various autonomous communities in no distant time.

