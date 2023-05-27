The Imo State Government has set up an affiliate team of Environmental Health Field Assistance to strengthen measures against environmental hazards in the state.

Receiving the team in his office, the Imo State Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Sanitation/Hygiene, Dr Elias Martins Emedom said that the team will assist greatly to ease the Ministry’s operations.

He said that the team which will operate with aprons bearing 3R Ministry of Sanitation/Hygiene, Filed Assistance is expected to embark on a sustainable public enlightenment campaign against all forms of impediments to good health.

Emedom charged them to work in synergy with the staff of his Ministry saddled with similar responsibilities and also to operate within the confines of the enabling law that established them.

The Commissioner who is a medical expert noted that sanitation) Hygiene is an indispensable factor for healthy living and meaningful business ventures in any society, regretted that avoidable environmental pollution/degradation had more often than not become stumbling blocks to man.

He said: “The 3R Mantra of Governor Hope Uzodinma is people friendly and therefore you must be friendly with the public and shun thuggery and all manner of violence in the performance of your duties”.

The Commissioner also stressed the need for them to be sincere and transparent in revenue collection and to pay the same to the government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) when due.

He said: “Please work within the confines of the law and I do not want a situation whereby you will go to the field and become a problem to us or the field becomes a problem to you”.

In his remarks earlier, the MD/CEO of Ezelukwu Ventures LTD, Chief Austin Nnodim had indicated the readiness of the field officers to swing into action without delay in line with the government’s official mandate on awareness creation.

He assured that his outfit with her tremendous experience, track record and application of effective methodology on environmental issues would not let the state down.

He also stated that the team would not work across purposes with the activities of the Ministry since there are laws and regulations guiding its operations.





The Ministry of Environment/Hygiene Field Assistance in a photograph with Hon. Commissioner Hon. Dr Elias Martins Emedom standing in the middle flanked by his left hand with Chief Austin Nnodim and members of his team.

