Imo govt has completed 120 roads under my watch — Uzodinma

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has disclosed that his administration has constructed and completed over 120 roads across the state.

Uzodinma stated this on Tuesday when he presented Imo address at the Imo State House of Assembly complex, Owerri.

The Governor maintained that the current administration in the state has constructed more roads than all previous administrations since 1999 combined.

He said that from the dualised Owerri–Orlu and Owerri–Okigwe roads to the MCC–Toronto–Uratta corridor, his administration has shown that government can indeed be responsive to the people’s needs.

Uzodimma declared that those roads are not only functional as they are economic corridors, but they also connect communities, boost trade, reduce travel time, and stimulate productivity.

According to him in the past 18 months alone, the APC government in the state has delivered 37 brand new roads, an iconic edifice, the International Conference Center, and a befitting Government Housing Annex Orlu.

Others according to him include the Assumpta Flyover and the new Concorde-Hilton Hotel as landmark legacy projects.

The Governor outlined the new roads to include Toronto – Orji Road, Naze-Ogbosisi Road, Orlu – Nkume-Umuowa Road, Oru West LGA Road, Mgbidi-Omuma-Okporo Road Amiri- Omuma Road, Ihialla -St Joseph_Eziachi Road 8, Okwudor-Awo omamma Road 9, Toronto-Ekemmegbuoha Road.

Others are Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road 11, IMSUTH road Orlu, Alaba International Market, Orlu–Akokwa–Uga Road (19.2km) 14) Regional Government House, Eziachi – 85% completed, Nempi–Amiri Road, Omuma–Nkume Road Ongoing, with 2km already asphalted, Naze–Ihiagwa–Obinze Road (with bridge), Naze–Ogbosisi Road – Completed, Chosen–Dreamland–Assumpta–Umuguma–Hospital Road – Clearing and drainage works, Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of 17 roads in the Capital City, Airport Runway – Earthworks completed; stone base 50%, Imo State International Conference Centre – 90% completed, Government House Annex, Orlu.

He said that several of these projects – such as the Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, the Assumpta Flyover, the International Conference Center, and the Government House Annex, Orlu have been scheduled for formal commissioning by the President later in August.

He told the people of the state that these events would not only validate their efforts but also spotlight their infrastructure renaissance on the nation.

Governor Uzodimma said that government has awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of several critical roads, bridges, and facilities across the state.

He said that on assumption of office, he was immediately confronted with two pressing issues such as widespread infrastructure decay and the near-total breakdown of state institutions.

He said that Most roads were either impassable or outright death traps while governance was paralysed with the civil service, often referred to as the engine room of government, had lost both its form and function.

He said:” Even the Government House had been reduced to a laughable caricature, with official business often conducted in bush bars or guest houses. If those were the only challenges, the situation would have been more manageable”

Uzodimma recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic which struck the state disrupted economies across the state and the world and upended public life which resulted in government redirecting enormous resources to contain the spread of the virus and protect the lives of the people.

On security, the Governor said that the state through sustained partnership with the federal government and security agencies, has steadily reclaimed the peace of Imo.

He said: ” I am pleased to report that the state capital, Owerri, has hosted several national and international conferences in the past year, without any incidents”.

The Governor said that Imo is returning to its rightful place as the hospitality capital of the South East adding that he has directed all stakeholders to support security agencies.

While the government has also established vigilante units in every ward, the Governor advised those still sponsoring violence to stop forthwith.

He said: ” No personal ambition is worth the blood of your people. Join hands with us in building, not destroying, the land we all call home.With the continued support of the federal government, security forces, and our vigilant citizens, I am confident that Imo State will be better”.