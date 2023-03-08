Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

The Imo State government has denied her involvement in the arrest of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona.

Irona was on Wednesday arrested in Owerri by the operatives of the state police command.

The ex-deputy governor’s spokesperson and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party in separate statements accused the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma of masterminding the arrest.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Owerri, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communication Collins Ughalaa said that the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, doesn’t interfere with the affairs of the police.

He described the allegation as “baseless and unfounded”.

”It is unfortunate that the ex-deputy governor’s spokesperson could make such an unfounded claim. The governor does not interfere with the affairs of the police. He respects the rule of law. The governor nor the Imo State government have no hands in the arrest of the ex deputy governor,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…





#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…