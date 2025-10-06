Imo govt begins closure of illegal private schools

The Imo State Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced that it will soon commence a statewide monitoring of illegal private schools in the state.

The exercise is targeted at identifying and closing illegal private schools, as well as operating with expired approval letters.

The Ministry warned that the operation would be thorough and uncompromising.

This is contained in a statement issued in Owerri weekend by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. B. T. O. Ikegwuoha.

He threatened to arrest proprietors whose schools had earlier been shut down for various infractions, including those marked in red who later reopened without official authorization

He described such actions as clear acts of defiance and illegality.

The Ministry further stated that it would not be liable for any consequences arising from the enforcement exercise, urging proprietors to regularize their operations immediately.

He said, “to be forewarned is to be forearmed. This is the final warning.”

