Imo state government has announced the conduct of election in the 27 Local Government Areas in 60 days to come.
This is as the Governor also approved the appointment of Sole Administrators for the 27 LGAs of the state.
Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Hon. Mbadiwe Emelumba.
He said that the essence of the appointment is to ensure the conduct of credible local government elections in the state.
Among the newly appointed Sole Administrators include Hon Okoroike Chika for Isiala Mbano LGA, Dr. Obi Emeka for Onuimo LGA, Sir.Acho Ashiegb for Okigwe, Barr. Obioma Ehirim for Obowo, Chief Uche Nwodu for Ehime Mbano
Others include Chief.Onyeaju Princewill for Ohaji/Egbema, Dr. Abiaziem Chima for Oguta LGA, Barr..Chukwuma Godson Onyema for. Ihitte/Uboma, Hon Okwaraigwe Nnamdi for Oru East LGA among others
According to the official statement, the appointments are with immediate effect.
