Imo government signs MOA to flag off 5,000 Housing units

Imo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), with the contemporary architecture Ltd-a reputable indigenous institution for the flag-off of 5,000 Housing Units which has 1,000 housing units in its first phase.

Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics-Dr. Christopher. C Osuala while briefing newsmen said that the first phase of the project would commence with the execution of 1,000 housing units while the target of 5,000 is expected to be achieved in a distance venture.

Osuala said that the state government would provide land for the project and also broker a cordial and amicable relationship that would facilitate the acquisition of some hectares of land for the take-off of the project around the Otammirri river in Owerri, the state capital.

The Commissioner commended the firm for keying into the government’s mantra of Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Recovery (3Rs), even as he expressed optimism that the project when completed, would provide affordable Houses for indigenes of the state, boasting that the state government is working assiduously to attract other ventures to the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of Contemporary Architecture Ltd Arc. Fitzgerald Umah disclosed that the company is already in collaboration with the United States-based Energy Power Company and Manufacturers of Hydro Energy Equipment Ocean Renewable Power Company to ensure a steady power supply in the state’s proposed Housing Estate under the Nigeria Otamiri River ORPC Project.

Umah added that the Company which is coming to handle power projects in Africa and Nigeria for the first time is expected to extend its coverage of Electricity supply to the state secretariat, markets and communities along the river area where the project would be sited.





This, he said is not only to ensure a sustainable power supply in the areas but also to address the issue of incessant and epileptic power supply which has become a perennial challenge to the nation.

