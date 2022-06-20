Imo Government has restructured Pension Board to stop fraud ― Commissioner

Imo State Government has restructured the Pension Board for the reason of tackling all manner of fraudulent activities in the state.

Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Prince Ford Ozumba disclosed this while chatting with newsmen in Owerri Monday.

Describing the problem in the pension as incredible and centre of fraudulent activities, the Commissioner regretted that even some staff of the Board indulge in padding and drawing of money from those that died, and those who have left the service.

He said: “This is bleeding the state. You can drag down the government with pension”.

Ozumba said that the situation prompted the state government to immediately embark on restructuring of the board.

This according to him was achieved with the hiring of a seasoned military officer, a lady who worked all her carrier in finance in the Army to head the place.

The commissioner said that since she came on board, she has been able to make a lot of discoveries.

He condemned a situation whereby the previous administration under former Governor Rochas Okorocha would call out pensioners in the state under a hot sun in the name of verification yet without payment.

The Commissioner blamed the problem associated with the non-payment of salary of some workers by the government on the mass employment of people without job schedules and letters of employment by the previous administrations.





He recalled that former Governor Ikedi Ohakim did the famous 10,000 jobs, threw the people into the system and left them without job schedules.

He said: “between 40, 50, and 60% of the people found themselves into the system through the people in charge of finance”

According to him, former Governor Rochas Okorocha did mass employment without job schedules adding that the people have flooded the system and when they collect their salaries, they will return to their shops.

He said: “when some said that government is owing to their salaries, they forgot that they don’t have a letter of employment, some have even backdated their letters”.

