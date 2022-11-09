Imo government condemns Izombe violence, orders for immediate investigation

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
The Imo state government has condemned the recent unfortunate event that occurred in Izombe community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state that resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This was contained in a statement issued in Owerri, Wednesday by the Imo commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba.

The government described it as regrettable that in spite of advice by the government on the need for restraint from untoward acts, even in the face of provocation, the fracas between those involved in oil theft and security agencies was allowed to snowball into a fatal violence

He said, “Government also understands that the security agencies went on a reprisal attack after losing one of their own. But since two wrongs cannot make a right, the matter instead of abating, escalated.

The government, however, insisted that no matter the situation, the rules of engagement must always apply.

“Imo state government sympathize with the families of those who lost either their loved ones or property in that ill-advised violence,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, “Governor Hope Uzodimma has already ordered a holistic investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the crisis.”

He advised both parties to the conflict to maintain peace while government awaits the report of the investigation.

He also urged security agencies to always ensure the maintenance of rules of engagement, while advising the civilian populace to refrain from provoking the men in uniform no matter the temptation.

“The government will continue to do all within its powers to ensure a harmonious relationship among all segments of the Imo populace.”

 

