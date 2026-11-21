A human rights organisation, Stand For Humanity Foundation (SFHF), has appealed to traders, market leaders, parents, community leaders and rural residents to join its efforts to eradicate child abuse and all forms of violence against children in society.

Addressing traders and market women at Orji Market, Orie Amaraku Market, Eke Atta Market, Atta Junction Market and Ama John Market in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, the President of the organisation, Chidiebube Okeoma, said protecting children from abuse was a collective responsibility that required the commitment and active participation of individuals, families, communities and relevant stakeholders.

He said the foundation had also visited Amata and Akabo communities, both in Ikeduru Local Government Area, as part of its intensified campaign against child abuse in rural communities and markets across three local government areas of Imo State.

He said: “The latest phase of the campaign covered Orji Market in the Owerri North Local Government Area; Orie Amaraku Market in the Isiala Mbano LGA, Eke Atta Market, Atta Junction Market and Ama John Market in the Ikeduru Local Government Area. The foundation also visited Amata and Akabo communities, both in the Ikeduru LGA”.

Okeoma, who was accompanied by some members of the foundation, said the organisation was not restricting its activities to public awareness and sensitisation but was also taking steps to ensure that perpetrators of child abuse were arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, Stand For Humanity Foundation had been visiting homes, markets and schools to identify and rescue abused children while working to ensure that offenders were apprehended and brought to justice.

He urged residents to stop treating child abuse as a private family matter, stressing that suspected cases must be reported promptly to enable appropriate intervention and protection for affected children.

As part of its outreach, the foundation distributed educational and sensitisation materials to educate residents on the dangers of violence against children, the various forms of child abuse and the need to protect children’s rights and welfare.

The organisation also shared its telephone numbers, email addresses and other contact information with residents, encouraging them to report suspected or confirmed cases of child abuse promptly.

Okeoma called on traditional rulers, community associations, market unions, religious institutions, parents and other stakeholders to support the campaign by remaining vigilant and speaking out against all forms of violence against children.

He reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to expanding its advocacy, rescue and intervention programmes to more markets, schools, homes and communities across Imo State and beyond.

The campaign is part of the foundation’s broader efforts to take the fight against child abuse to the grassroots by mobilising residents to participate actively in identifying, reporting and preventing violence against children.

The foundation maintained that every child deserved to grow up in a safe and protective environment, free from abuse, exploitation and violence.

Insisting that children deserved love and not abuse, Okeoma regretted that many children were still suffering abuse at the hands of their biological parents, guardians, family members and distant relations.

He said the six-month imprisonment recently handed to one Mrs Rose Okon, who lives in Umuneke community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, for battering her 14-year-old niece would serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the Stand For Humanity Foundation had championed her arrest, prosecution and sentencing, as well as efforts to secure medical attention for the abused child.

According to him, the foundation, which was registered by the Nigerian Government through the Corporate Affairs Commission on December 13, 2024, with the motto “Humanity First, Humanity always”, had been at the forefront of efforts to protect children’s rights.

Okeoma revealed that the foundation now organised conferences and workshops against child abuse and had extended its campaign to other markets and communities, including Enyiogugu Mbaise, Mission Market in Emekuku, Owerri North, Imo State University Junction in Owerri, Egbeada Market in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Umuozu community in Isiala Mbano, Works Layout Street in Owerri, Amakaohia Market and Akwakuma Junction Market in Owerri North.

The group had also taken its campaign to churches and schools, reaffirming its commitment to ending child abuse in society.