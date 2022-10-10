Imo ex-deputy governor, Ebere Udeagu passes on at 79

The Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Ebere Udeagu passed on at the age of 79 years.

The former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, in his condolence message, described his death as saddening as the death of a former governor popularly called Chinemeze.

In a short message issued in Owerri through one of his aides, Emmanuel Chukwu, on Monday, Ohakim said that Okigwe zone, Imo state and Nigeria at large have lost a quintessential elder statesman who was committed to a better society.

Udeagu, a former Vice Presidential candidate under All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), served as deputy governor to former Governor Achike Udenwa between 1999 and 2007.

A trained water Engineer, Udeagu hails from Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State and he died in the early hours of Monday in Owerri.