IMO elections: Why FG’s maritime policies may brighten Nigeria’s chances — Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry have said that the commendations of various maritime policies of the Federal Government by the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez might help Nigeria win election into the Council seats of the apex maritime body come end of the year.

Recall that the IMO Secretary-General, during his visit to Nigeria, had commended Nigeria’s maritime safety and security achievement, particularly in safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking on the development, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Captain Tajudeen Alao explained that the timing of the visit and the commendations from the IMO Secretary-General is being monitored globally.

According to the NAMM President: “It is a plus and a recommendation for Nigeria that the man commended our policies. Yes, individual countries will vote, and the IMO man won’t be involved in the voting process. However, the fact that he has publicly commended our efforts speaks volume.

“He has seen the Deep Blue assets. He has visited the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron and other assets. His coming is good timing for Nigeria to showcase her maritime potentials because everywhere the IMO man goes, the world follows him.

“The man’s utterances are being followed globally. That he commended Nigeria, some countries will buy into that. This may swing some votes for Nigeria during the elections.”

Also speaking on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Shipping, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho backed the idea that the IMO Secretary-General commendations of Nigerian efforts is being monitored globally.

In the words of the former Minister of Interior, “I don’t think the IMO Secretary-General can single-handedly decide who goes into the Council. It is entirely up to the officials of an aspiring country to draw up a plan, a campaign to convince members to vote for them.

“I know the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy together with the DG of NIMASA has been working tirelessly in this regard. If the IMO Secretary-General was truly impressed and made all those commendations publicly, that could possibly impact the number of countries that will be voting for us on that election day because his words are being monitored globally,” he said.