Imo: Customs intercepts illegal export container containing donkey skin worth of N3.6bn

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday revealed that a 40ft containerised Donkey skin billed for illegal export and worth about N3.6billion was intercepted by vigilant officers of the Unit in Owerri, Imo.

A statement released by the Unit on Tuesday stated that the 40ft container, falsely classified as Dry salted Donkey skin, was unraveled by the eagle-eyed officers following a comprehensive examination of the container.

“Impeccable sources disclosed that the examination revealed that some were packed in 10 pieces per sack and 9 pieces per sack , totaling 3,022 pieces.

“Each dry salted donkey skin, it was gathered, has an average weight of 4.5kg, giving a total weight of 13.599 kilograms.

“Investigations further unraveled the global price of dry salted donkey skin which stands at $750 (USD) and a unit price of $166.6 per kilogram while the means of conveyance has a price tag of N25 million.

“This novel and high profile seizure by the Unit this year is seen by insiders as a product of credible intelligence as well as surveillance by vigilant operatives of the unit under the able leadership of Compt Balogun.

“The Dry Donkey skin is a product listed under the export Prohibition list by the Federal government of Nigeria due to its implications on biodiversity, environmental balance and the illegal trade in endangered species,” the FOU Zone C statement stated.

Barely three months upon assumption of office, comptroller BA Balogun, despite the threatening level of insurgency, has left no one in doubt of his zero tolerance to corruption.

He is an officer who exhibits seriousness to his duties. No wonder, within a short period of time, the seizure profile of the Command speaks volumes already.

Comptroller BA Balogun, commended the dedication and professionalism of the operatives involved in the seizure.

He emphasised that the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi remains fully committed to enforcing government trade policies and combating the smuggling of prohibited and endangered goods.

He further warned individuals and syndicates involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and restricted items to desist, as the Service will continue to intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic enforcement operations across all zones.

The Comptroller General of Customs has recently lauded the efforts of the operatives, reaffirming the Service resolve to uphold national laws, protect endangered species, and ensure Nigeria is not used as a hub for illegal wildlife life trade.

The seized container is currently under investigation, and further actions will be taken in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service ACT(2023) and other relevant laws.