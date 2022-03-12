Imo Commissioner dismisses alleged sex scandal in IIRS, sets up committee

Imo State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Doris Anite, has completely dismissed the rumour of alleged sex scandal at the State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) describing it as frivolous and the handiwork of a failed opposition.

The Commissioner said this while reacting to the allegations making the rounds in some media platforms, called on Imo people to jettison unfounded rumours and unproven allegations.

Anite while pledging her commitment to the overall welfare of all agencies and parastatals under her ministry, said that a committee had been set up to look into the allegation with a view to ascertaining its veracity or otherwise.

She assured staff of the IIRS of Government’s commitment to the rule of law and its zero tolerance for harassment of any kind.

She assured that anyone found culpable in the findings of the committee would be made to face the full weight of the law while urging Imo people to keep faith with the Gov. Hope Uzodimma-led Government of Imo state.

She however called on members of the opposition not to preempt the committee but to join hands with the state government in moving the state forward.

She said: “So far, there has been no evidence to back up the allegations, but due to the weight of the allegation, a trusted committee has been set, whose results of the investigation will be available soon.”

She said: “It will be wrong to put members of this committee under any form of duress, hence the need to avoid preemptive conclusions capable of jeopardizing their earnest efforts.

The Commissioner urged Imo people to desist from the dissemination of unfounded rumours capable of disrupting the peace and harmony of our dear state.

