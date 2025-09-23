Imo begins construction of 105 new school buildings across 27 LGAs

The Imo State Government has begun constructing 105 new school buildings across the 27 local government areas of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, said the project is the first phase of an education upgrade programme.

“The Imo State Government has commenced construction of 105 new buildings across primary and secondary schools in all 27 LGAs, marking the launch of the first phase of a transformative educational upgrade programme,” the statement read.

According to Ugochukwu, the initiative is aimed at reducing classroom shortages and improving learning conditions. He noted that the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) is overseeing the effort, which aligns with Governor Hope Uzodimma’s plan to provide quality education across the state.

The statement added that construction has started at multiple locations, with contractors instructed to follow timelines.

“Work on the 105 buildings, encompassing modern classrooms, has begun and is progressing at different paces across multiple locations. Initial site assessments show swift advancements in numerous areas, with engaged contractors committing to efficient timelines that target full completion of this phase in just six months,” it said.

The government has also started recruiting teachers for schools in the 27 local councils. Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Prof. B. T. O. Ikegwuoha, advised shortlisted candidates to check with the Executive Secretaries of Education in their councils and continue with the next stage of the recruitment process.

