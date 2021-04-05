Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu imposes curfew on Umuahia, Aba from 10 pm to 6 am

Following reported killings of some people and multiple attacks on some public facilities in parts of Imo State, on Sunday and early morning of Monday, by some unknown gunmen, the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has declared curfew in Umuahia and Aba cities respectively.

The State government in a statement, on Monday, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr John Okiyi Kalu, said the curfew would start from Monday on 10 pm to 6 am daily till further notice.

The governor, said the decision to impose the curfew was a product of intelligence reports the State government received, adding that there was the need to protect Abians from harm.

The statement read, “Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10 pm and 6 am daily from today, Monday, 5th April 2021 till further notice.

“This is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive. Only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor the movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety, thank you,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu imposes curfew on Umuahia, Aba from 10 pm to 6 am

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu imposes curfew on Umuahia, Aba from 10 pm to 6 am