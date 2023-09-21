The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the security officers killed in Imo State on Tuesday were responding to a fake distress call.

This false alarm lured them into an ambush, resulting in a tragic loss of lives.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, September 19, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Local Council, Imo State.

According to police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, the security agents affected by this senseless act of violence included police officers, military personnel, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

They were diligently responding to a distress call from the area, which turned out to be fake and was designed to lure them into the ambush.

He said: “The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence comprised Police Officers, the Military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

They were diligently responding to a distress call from the area, which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush.”

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured the public that the police are fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this heinous act.

They are relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice.

The IGP has ordered a clampdown on non-state actors following the recent attack and extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes.

He pledged that the sacrifices made by their loved ones would not be in vain.





The NPF urged anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process or send in information anonymously through the NPF’s social media handles or via email.

