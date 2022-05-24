Imo Assembly primaries: Onyiriuka, Igwe, others, emerge SDP candidates

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo State on Tuesday conducted primaries for its House of Assembly aspirants from the 27 Local Government Areas of the state with Stanley Ohayiriuka emerging as a candidate for the Ohaji/Egbems state constituency.
The primaries, which were conducted under the strict supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies were hitch-free.
In his remarks, Imo State Chairman of SDP, Prince Marshall Okafor Anyanwu said the step towards taking over the state by the party has just begun.
He thanked INEC and security personnel for their patience, adding that their presence shows that the SDP is on the right track.
The Imo State Chairman of SDP further disclosed that the candidates who emerged through affirmative votes by the delegates, stressing that the conduct was done in strict compliance with the electoral laws and the constitution of the party.
Speaking with our reporter,  candidate for Ohaji Egbema State Constituency, Engr Stanley Onyiriuka expressed happiness that his dream of running for the Assembly seat has been activated.
He expressed confidence that the SDP is the party of choice for social justice, adding that it is the turn of his block in Ohaji/Egbema LGA to produce the next House member.
In his reaction, Hon Collins Ugochukwu Igwe said he is ready to emerge as the next House of Assembly member for Isiala Mbano State Constituency.
He praised Prince Okaforanyanwu’s leadership of the party in Imo, stating that SDP is the party to beat in 2023.
Among those who emerged victorious as the SDP House of Assembly flagbearers include; Engr Stanley Onyiriuka (Ohaji/Egbema), Collins Ugochukwu Igwe (Isiala Mbano), Emerum Donatus Bright (Oru East), Henry Helen Chika (Oru West) and Chukwu Nkechi Stella (Oguta).

